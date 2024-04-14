Jones (neck) played his first game of the season for Double-A Somerset on Saturday, going 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, three runs and an RBI.

Jones missed the first seven contests of the campaign for Somerset due to a stiff neck, but he didn't appear to be hampered by the issue in his return Saturday. The 22-year-old was tabbed to begin the season at the Double-A level after an impressive spring training with the big-league Yankees, but he could get his first taste of Triple-A ball in short order if he continues to perform well. Jones is among the organization's top prospects and could make his MLB debut sometime this season.