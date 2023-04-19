Jones is slashing .351/.405/.730 with three home runs, two steals and a 14:4 K:BB in 42 plate appearances with High-A Hudson Valley.

The 25th overall pick in last year's draft, Jones still isn't at an age-appropriate level, but if he keeps mashing High-A pitching, he could spend a good chunk of the year at Double-A. Jones has an elite 65 percent hard-hit rate and a similarly unsustainable .476 BABIP, but we knew entering the season that he would be an exit velocity darling. The big question is whether he will make enough contact in the upper levels to get to his impressive raw tools.