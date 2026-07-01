Yankees' Spencer Jones: Out Wednesday due to food poisoning

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Jones is recovering from food poisoning and is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

A stomach bug seems to be making its way around the Yankees clubhouse, as Boone acknowledged that Ryan McMahon (throat infection) won't play in a rehab game Wednesday as planned after also coming down with the same ailment, per Hoch. The Yankees are off Thursday, so with two days to rest up and recuperate from the stomach illness, Jones could be ready to play in Friday's series opener versus the Twins.