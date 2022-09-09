Jones has hit .352/.416/.550 with four home runs and 12 steals through 24 minor-league games, most of which have come at Single-A Tampa.

The No. 25 overall pick in this year's draft, Jones has long been compared to Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, and it's hard not to see some similarities between the two 6-foot-7, power-hitting, nimble-footed Californians. (It gets even eerier when you look at their college stats.) At 21, Jones is a little on the older side for the Florida State League, but he's doing everything you could possibly ask for from a 2022 draftee. Don't sleep on him; as a college bat, he could move quickly through the organization.