Yankees' Spencer Jones: Sitting against southpaw

Jones is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Jones hit just .167 while striking out at a 44.4 percent clip during a 10-game stint in the majors back in May, but he's gotten off to a nice start since receiving another call-up to New York last week after Aaron Judge's (rib) placement on the injured list. In his four games (three starts) upon rejoining the Yankees, Jones has gone 6-for-12 with two extra-base hits (one home run, one double) and an 0:4 BB:K. The Yankees will hold the left-handed-hitting Jones out of the lineup Wednesday while southpaw Parker Messick takes the hill for Cleveland, but the 25-year-old rookie should be in line for an extended run as a starter versus right-handed pitching so long as he can hit for power and get on base at a steady rate.