Jones isn't in Sunday's lineup for Double-A Somerset for the third straight day due to a stiff neck.

According to Matt Kardos of MLB.com, Jones was first scratched from the lineup Friday after waking up with a stiff neck. The young slugger didn't play Saturday either, though Somerset manager Raul Dominguez said Jones was feeling better, per Mike Ashmore of MyCentralJersey Sports. The injury doesn't seem to be a major concern, but it's somewhat dampened the momentum Jones built after an impressive spring training with the Yankees during which he slashed .444/.583/.722 with a home run, four RBI and a 5:3 BB:K over 23 plate appearances.