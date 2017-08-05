Castro (hamstring) did some light running on the field Friday, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

This is an important early step in the rehab for a hamstring ailment, and manager Joe Girardi also added that Castro had been hitting off a tee. The second baseman remains without a firm timetable though, but it could become a bit clearer as he continues to gradually ramp up the baseball activities.

