Yankees' Starlin Castro: Able to run Friday
Castro (hamstring) did some light running on the field Friday, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
This is an important early step in the rehab for a hamstring ailment, and manager Joe Girardi also added that Castro had been hitting off a tee. The second baseman remains without a firm timetable though, but it could become a bit clearer as he continues to gradually ramp up the baseball activities.
