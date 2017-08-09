Castro (hamstring) is expected to begin a rehab assignment sometime next week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Castro was able to take batting practice Tuesday for the first time since landing on the disabled list July 22, and apparently everything went without a hitch as he now has a rehab stint in sight. He'll likely need a few games in the minors before rejoining the big club, so he probably won't be back until next weekend, at the earliest. In the meantime, Ronald Torreyes will continue to man second base in his stead.