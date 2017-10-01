Castro went 1-for-4 with one RBI and a couple of strikeouts in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays.

The run-scoring single proved to be the difference, as the Yankees went on to win 2-1. For much of the season, Castro was on pace to set new career bests in home runs and RBI, but he was ultimately slowed down after missing a month with a hamstring injury following the All-Star break. Still, with one game to go in the season, the second baseman carries a .301/.339/.455 slash line that would all rate as his highest totals since 2011.