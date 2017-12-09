Yankees' Starlin Castro: Headed to Miami in Stanton deal
The Yankees and Marlins have agreed to a trade that would sent Giancarlo Stanton to New York for Castro and prospects, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Stanton must still approve the deal, Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports reports.
Castro would take over the second base job in Miami after Dee Gordon was traded to Seattle. The deal isn't official as Stanton needs to approve it, the players need to pass physicals and it's still unclear which prospects will be included. However, it looks like Castro will be playing in the National League next season.
