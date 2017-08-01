Yankees' Starlin Castro: Not near return
Castro (hamstring) is not close to returning to the Yankees, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Castro's rehab is coming along slowly, as he has yet to run since being placed on the disabled list July 22. There is still no timetable for his return, but it looks as the second baseman could be gone for quite a bit longer than the 10-day minimum. Ronald Torreyes and Tyler Wade will continue to split time at second in Castro's absence.
