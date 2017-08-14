Play

Castro (hamstring) will kick off his rehab assignment Friday, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

Castro has been out since July 21 and was forced to skip the All-Star game due to the injury. He had a fantasy first half with a .307 average, 12 homers, 45 RBI and 52 runs, so he'll be a welcomed addition to the Yankees' lineup once he receives the all-clear to return to the Bronx.

