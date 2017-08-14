Yankees' Starlin Castro: Rehab stint on tap
Castro (hamstring) will kick off his rehab assignment Friday, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.
Castro has been out since July 21 and was forced to skip the All-Star game due to the injury. He had a fantasy first half with a .307 average, 12 homers, 45 RBI and 52 runs, so he'll be a welcomed addition to the Yankees' lineup once he receives the all-clear to return to the Bronx.
More News
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Running bases Sunday•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Approaching rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Takes batting practice Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Able to run Friday•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Not near return•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Returns to DL with hamstring problem•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...