Castro was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday due to a hamstring issue, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Castro missed time prior to the All-Star break due to this injury as well, so it may go to explain some of his struggles since returning. It's unclear how long this will keep him sidelined, although more information should be divulged soon. Tyler Wade will take his spot on the active roster for the time being.

