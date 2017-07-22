Castro is not in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Mariners.

Castro is 10-for-52 (.192) over the past 30 games, so manager Joe Girardi will give him a night off for the third time since the All-Star break. Ronald Torreyes will man the keystone in his stead.

