Yankees' Starlin Castro: Running bases Sunday
Castro (hamstring) fielded grounders Saturday and is planning to run the bases Sunday, George A. King of the New York Post reports.
Castro has been able to ramp up his activity to light running and batting practices in the past week, so it seems like he may be nearing the final hurdles of his recovery before being cleared to set out on a rehab assignment. The second baseman reported no issues with his hamstring that landed him on the DL toward the end of July, so Castro may be able to return after just about a month on the shelf.
More News
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Approaching rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Takes batting practice Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Able to run Friday•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Not near return•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Returns to DL with hamstring problem•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Rides pine Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...