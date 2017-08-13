Castro (hamstring) fielded grounders Saturday and is planning to run the bases Sunday, George A. King of the New York Post reports.

Castro has been able to ramp up his activity to light running and batting practices in the past week, so it seems like he may be nearing the final hurdles of his recovery before being cleared to set out on a rehab assignment. The second baseman reported no issues with his hamstring that landed him on the DL toward the end of July, so Castro may be able to return after just about a month on the shelf.