Yankees' Starlin Castro: Takes batting practice Tuesday
Castro (hamstring) was able to participate in both light running and batting practice Tuesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Castro was able to begin running last week, but this marks the first time the second baseman took swings since landing on the disabled list over two weeks ago. He'll likely need to embark on a brief rehab stint before rejoining the major league squad, though there's still no timeline for the rest of his recovery. Ronald Torreyes figures to continue seeing the bulk of the starts at the keystone in Castro's stead.
