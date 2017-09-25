Yankees' Starlin Castro: Takes seat Monday
Castro is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.
Castro will be sitting out for maintenance purposes with the Yankees playing their second consecutive day game. Ronald Torreyes checks in for Castro at the keystone and will bat ninth.
