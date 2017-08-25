Castro (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Mariners.

Castro returns to the big leagues after spending over a month on the disabled list with another hamstring issue. The second baseman has missed over 45 games during the past couple months due to the lingering injury, but appears to be ready for action following six rehab appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Castro will regain his position atop the depth chart at second base, and should be back in the lineup for Friday's contest.