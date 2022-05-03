Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Ridings (shoulder) is making progress, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Boone offered no elaboration about Ridings' current level of activity, but it's nonetheless an encouraging update about the 26-year-old's status. Ridings is currently on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement and isn't eligible to return until early June. In five games last season, the right-hander allowed one run while posting a 7:2 K:BB across five innings.