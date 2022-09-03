Ridings (shoulder) has been facing live hitters and is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon, Max Goodman of SI.com reports.

Ridings hasn't pitched in a game for over a year and has made very slow progress in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement. However, he appears to have finally turned a corner, as Goodman reports that the righty reliever has been throwing without pain. With the season winding down, it's uncertain if Ridings will have enough time to fully ramp up and join the Yankees' bullpen, but it remains a possibility if he begins a minor-league rehab assignment in short order and doesn't encounter any setbacks.