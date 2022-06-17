Ridings (shoulder) still isn't throwing, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently indicated that he expects it to "be a while" before the reliever returns to action, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Ridings was placed on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder impingement in early April. He began throwing from flat ground in mid-May but was shut down a few weeks later, and he has yet to resume a throwing program. Ridings isn't expected to need surgery, but his return timeline is hazy.