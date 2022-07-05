Ridings (shoulder) hasn't progressed in his activity beyond playing light catch, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reports.

Ridings has been out all season with a right shoulder impingement, and his likelihood of making it back before the end of the campaign could be narrowing given his lack of progress in his recovery. The right-hander had done some throwing from flat ground in May, but he was subsequently shut down and hasn't made significant strides since. It's unclear exactly what is holding him back, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone was vague on the subject, stating, "It's just been a battle. He's still not doing much. I don't know that it's setbacks. He just hasn't gotten to a point where he's done much. He's played light catch, but he hasn't done more than that. He's had a lot of tests."