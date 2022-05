Ridings has begun to throw from flat ground as he recovers from a right shoulder impingement, Joey Pollizze of MLB.com reports.

Ridings has been on the 60-day injured list since April 5, so he isn't eligible to return until early June. The right-hander has yet to pitch this season after entering the spring with shoulder and back issues. Ridings will likely need a rehab assignment and may not have a spot on the 26-man roster even when he's physically ready to return to game action.