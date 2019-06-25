Tarpley was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Tarpley has bounced between New York and Scranton for much of the season. He owns a poor 8.53 ERA in 6.1 innings in the big leagues but an excellent 1.75 mark at the Triple-A level. His 32.3 percent strikeout rate during his time with the Yankees is promising, but it's so far been offset by a 16.1 percent walk rate.

More News
Our Latest Stories