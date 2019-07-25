Tarpley was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Brett Gardner (knee) was sent to the IL in a corresponding move, allowing Tarpley to rejoin the Yankees just a few days following his most recent demotion. Across 13.2 innings for the big club this season, Tarpley has compiled a 6.59 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB.

