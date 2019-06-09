Tarpley struck out three in a scoreless inning to record his first save in a 7-6 win over the Indians on Sunday.

Tarpley struck out the side to nail down the first save of his career in extra innings. Aroldis Chapman blew the save in the ninth inning to give Tarpley the rare save opportunity in the tenth inning, but Chapman is one of the rare closers with excellent job security. He has a 8.44 ERA through seven appearances this season after having a 1.50 ERA in 11 games at Triple-A.