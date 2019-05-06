Tarpley was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Sunday's game against the Twins.

Tarpley made two appearances out of the bullpen since being recalled from the minors April 24, surrendering three runs on two hits and three walks while fanning two over 1.1 innings. With Clint Frazier (ankle) set to come off the 10-day injured list Monday, the Yankees had to clear a spot on the 25-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories