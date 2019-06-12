The Yankees optioned Tarpley to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Tarpley's stay with the big club was brief but productive. He only made two appearances out of the New York bullpen, but came away with his first career save and racked up five strikeouts over two frames. The Yankees haven't announced who will fill Tarpley's spot on the active roster.

