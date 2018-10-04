Yankees' Stephen Tarpley: Included on ALDS roster
Tarpley is listed on the 25-man roster for the ALDS against Boston, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Tarpley finished out the 2018 regular season on a high note, evidently earning a roster spot out of the bullpen for New York's upcoming series. He tossed nine scoreless outings and fanned 12 over eight frames in his last nine appearances.
