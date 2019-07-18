Tarpley will serve as the 26th man for Thursday's doubleheader against the Rays.

Tarpley hasn't been sharp in the big leagues this season, posting a 9.64 ERA and 1.82 WHIP with 12 punchouts over 9.1 innings. He figures to go right back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the game.

