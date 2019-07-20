Yankees' Stephen Tarpley: Notches multi-inning save
Tarpley picked up the save after giving up a hit and striking out six over three scoreless innings Friday against the Rockies.
Tarpley was sharp in relief for the Yankees, as he surrendered just one hit in the final three innings of the contest. The 26-year-old lefty has struggled at times this season in the big leagues, accruing a 7.30 ERA with 18 punchouts over 12.1 frames, though he may have impressed enough to stick around following Friday's clash.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal