Tarpley picked up the save after giving up a hit and striking out six over three scoreless innings Friday against the Rockies.

Tarpley was sharp in relief for the Yankees, as he surrendered just one hit in the final three innings of the contest. The 26-year-old lefty has struggled at times this season in the big leagues, accruing a 7.30 ERA with 18 punchouts over 12.1 frames, though he may have impressed enough to stick around following Friday's clash.