Yankees' Stephen Tarpley: Opening Sunday in London
Tarpley will serve as the opener against the Red Sox in London on Sunday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Tarpley only joined the Yankees on Tuesday but will be called upon as the opener after the team used seven relievers in Saturday's 17-13 marathon victory. The 26-year-old has allowed six runs over 8.1 innings this season in the majors.
