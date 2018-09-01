Tarpley had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The southpaw will get his first taste of the majors after posting an impressive 1.94 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 71:26 K:BB across 69.2 innings between the RailRiders and Double-A Trenton this season. Tarpley was acquired back in 2016 as part of the deal that sent Ivan Nova to the Pirates.