The Yankees recalled Tarpley from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

He'll assume the active roster spot of starter Domingo German (hip), who was forced to the 10-day injured list. Tarpley will likely work primary as a lefty specialist out of the bullpen; over parts of two seasons in the big leagues, opposing left-handers have batted just .043/.214/.043 against him.

