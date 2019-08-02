Tarpley was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Tarpley was optioned to the Railriders after his relief outing last Thursday but makes a quick return to the majors since J.A. Happ is headed to the paternity list. The 26-year-old has an 8.22 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB over 15.1 innings this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories