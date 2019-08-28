Tarpley (elbow) has started a throwing program and could throw from a mound soon, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Tarpley was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 11 with a left elbow impingement. If his recovery continues without setbacks, he could return to the Yankees bullpen in September. The southpaw has posted an 8.24 ERA and 2.08 WHIP while earning a pair of saves in 19.2 innings this season.