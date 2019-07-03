The Yankees optioned Tarpley to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

He'll be cast off the active roster with the Yankees requiring a spot for their scheduled starter for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Domingo German (hip), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. During his latest stint with the big club, Tarpley collected holds in his first two appearances but was blown up for four runs in one inning while serving as the opener for Sunday's win over the Red Sox in London.

