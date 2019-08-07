Tarpley was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

Tarpley was recalled from Triple-A over the weekend and made his lone appearance Tuesday, giving up two runs on six hits over two innings. The 26-year-old has surrendered 16 runs and has a 20:10 K:BB across 17.1 big-league innings this season.

