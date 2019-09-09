Tarpley (elbow) will make a rehab appearance Tuesday for Double-A Trenton, Kyle Franko of The Trentonian reports.

Tarpley will be one of three rehabbing pitchers scheduled to throw for Trenton, following Jordan Montgomery (elbow/shoulder) and Dellin Betances (lat) in order. The latter two pitchers have been on the injured list all season, whereas Tarpley has only been shut down since mid-August. With that in mind, Tarpley may only need one or two appearances in the minors before the Yankees reinstate him from the 10-day IL.

