Yankees' Stephen Tarpley: Tosses up homer
Tarpley allowed two runs on one hit with four walks and four strikeouts across 2.1 innings during a no-decision in relief against the Blue Jays on Saturday.
In a game where both teams deployed openers, Tarpley led the Yankees in innings pitched. When he left, the Yankees trailed, but despite the loss, New York came back to take a lead and get Tarpley off the hook. But Tarpley has allowed eight runs in his last six innings, which doesn't bode well for the 26-year-old staying in the big leagues. He doesn't have a decision and owns an 8.24 ERA and 2.08 WHIP with 24 strikeouts in 19.2 innings this season.
