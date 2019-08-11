Tarpley allowed two runs on one hit with four walks and four strikeouts across 2.1 innings during a no-decision in relief against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

In a game where both teams deployed openers, Tarpley led the Yankees in innings pitched. When he left, the Yankees trailed, but despite the loss, New York came back to take a lead and get Tarpley off the hook. But Tarpley has allowed eight runs in his last six innings, which doesn't bode well for the 26-year-old staying in the big leagues. He doesn't have a decision and owns an 8.24 ERA and 2.08 WHIP with 24 strikeouts in 19.2 innings this season.