The Yankees selected Trammell's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Trammell spent most of the 2024 season at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, slashing .256/.381/.488 with 18 homers and 20 steals. He's hit only .167/.270/.363 with a 37.1 percent strikeout rate over parts of four major-league seasons, but the Yankees decided the 27-year-old was worthy of a 40-man roster spot heading into the offseason.