Yankees' Taylor Widener: Receives spring training invite
Widener has been invited to join the Yankees' big-league camp as a non-roster invitee.
He isn't close to a major-league job, as he's never pitched above High-A, but the invitation is a nice reward for Widener after his strong 2017 season. He posted a 3.39 ERA in 119.1 innings for High-A Tampa, backed up by a 26.4 percent strikeout rate. With similar performances next season, the 2016 12th-round draft pick could be in line for a call-up in late 2019 or 2020.
