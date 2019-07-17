Gore was traded from the Royals to the Yankees on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Gore, who was designated for assignment by the Royals last week, will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after being dealt to New York. The speedster could join the Yankees later in the season as a pinch-running option, though he'll need to be added to the team's 40-man roster first.

