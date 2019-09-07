Estrada (hamstring) will join Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports.

Estrada played five innings at second base in his first rehab appearance with Double-A Trenton on Friday, going 3-for-3 and tying a team postseason record with five RBI. Trenton will not play again until Tuesday, so Estrada will join Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, presumably for their playoff game Saturday. The RailRiders are down 0-2 in the best-of-five series, so the opportunity for Estrada to play additional games with the team is contingent on the outcome of Saturday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories