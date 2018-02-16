Yankees' Thairo Estrada: Recovering from gunshot wound
Manager Aaron Boone said that Estrada was shot in the right hip during a robbery attempt in Venezuela a few weeks ago but has already reported to camp and should be able to play the "bulk" of the season, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
It's obviously a good sign that Estrada is getting back into the swing of things at camp, although there was no word on his current condition outside of Boone's statement that he's "in a good frame of mind right now." The 21-year-old will begin ramping up his cardio within the next week by doing some stationary bike work, and there should be an update on his status once he's able to begin baseball activities. In 2017, Estrada slashed .301/.353/.392 with six home runs. 48 RBI and eight stolen bases in 122 games with Double-A Trenton.
More News
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Stop paying the position premium
Chris Towers is done paying extra for middle infield position scarcity. Here's why.
-
Should you believe in Merrifield?
Whit Merrifield caught Fantasy Baseball owners by surprise last year, so the default response...
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...