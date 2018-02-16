Manager Aaron Boone said that Estrada was shot in the right hip during a robbery attempt in Venezuela a few weeks ago but has already reported to camp and should be able to play the "bulk" of the season, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

It's obviously a good sign that Estrada is getting back into the swing of things at camp, although there was no word on his current condition outside of Boone's statement that he's "in a good frame of mind right now." The 21-year-old will begin ramping up his cardio within the next week by doing some stationary bike work, and there should be an update on his status once he's able to begin baseball activities. In 2017, Estrada slashed .301/.353/.392 with six home runs. 48 RBI and eight stolen bases in 122 games with Double-A Trenton.