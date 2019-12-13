Play

Milone signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Friday, Anderson Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports.

Milone spent 55 games at High-A Charlotte in 2019, hitting .309 with three home runs, 28 RBI and 12 stolen bags. He also played in 28 contests for Double-A Montgomery, slashing .214/.313/.286 with seven RBI and six stolen bases. Milone figures to begin the year at Double-A Pensacola

Our Latest Stories