The Yankees re-signed Hill to a one-year, $2.5 million contract Tuesday that includes a $3 million club option for 2026, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The buyout on the option is $350,000, so Hill will be guaranteed at least $2.85 million. Hill was released by the White Sox last June after putting up a 5.87 ERA and 13:10 K:BB over 23 innings. However, he quickly latched on with the Yankees and posted a 2.05 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over his final 44 regular-season innings before allowing just one earned run over 10 playoff appearances. The southpaw reliever should get some high-leverage work for the Yankees.