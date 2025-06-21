Hill hasn't given up an earned run in any of his past 12 outings spanning 11 innings.

During the streak, Hill has posted a modest 5:3 K:BB but has given up only seven hits and one unearned run. The lefty reliever also has two holds during that span, though he isn't a major source of holds with just five through 34 outings on the campaign. Hill has also posted a 2.51 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB across 32.1 innings overall this season.