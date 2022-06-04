Locastro (lat) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
The Yankees don't need Locastro at the moment, but he could be back up later this summer when their depth gets tested. He is hitting .231 with one home run and four steals in 13 at-bats this season and is primarily used as a pinch runner off the bench.
