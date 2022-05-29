Locastro (back) is logging live at-bats at the Yankees' complex in Florida and could begin a minor-league rehab assignment soon, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Eli Fishman of Pinstriped Prospects shared a video of Locastro hitting against fellow rehabbing veteran Domingo German (shoulder) in Tampa on Saturday, and it appears both players are working toward a minor-league rehab assignment. Locastro suffered a lat strain in early May and will likely work as a reserve outfielder and pinch runner upon his return to the majors. He has stolen four bases for the Yankees this season but has logged only 15 plate appearances across 15 games.